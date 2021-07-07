Tyson Etienne withdrawals from NBA Draft and will return to Wichita State

Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Shockers leading scorer from last season, Tyson Etienne has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will return to play at Wichita State.

Wednesday was the deadline for players to decide whether or not to return to school or enter the NBA Draft, Etienne tweeted the following:

Etienne was the Co-Player of the Year in the American Athletic Conference last season. The Shockers finished (16-6) last season and (11-2) in AAC play. Wichita State lost in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, 53-52 to Drake.

