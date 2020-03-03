UCF Blows by Wichita State in Regular Season Finale

ORLANDO (WSU Athletics) – Led by Kay Kay Wright’s 37 points, UCF cruised to a 95-50 win in the final regular season contest Monday night in Addition Financial Arena.
Wichita State (15-14, 7-9) was outscored 32-12 in the third quarter, which turned a 12-point halftime deficit into 32 and effectively putting the game away. The loss marked Wichita State’s largest of the season.
Trajata Colbert finished with a career-high 17 points to lead the Shockers and DJ McCarty added 11. Asia Henderson grabbed a team-high eight rebounds to go with six points in her first career start.
For the second straight game Wichita State allowed its opponent to make better than 50 percent of its attempts, as UCF shot a season-best 56 percent, while also knocking down 11-of-18 three-pointers and 20-of-23 tries at the free throw line.
Wichita State missed 15 of its 18 three-pointers and finished at 36 percent overall. The Shockers were outrebounded by 18 and committed 21 turnovers to make matters worse.
Wright’s 37 points were the most by an opponent this season, as she went 13-of-21 from the field, 5-of-8 from beyond the arc and a perfect 6-of-6 at the line. Sianni Martin and Georgia Gayle added 19 and 12 points, respectively.
Wright scored nine of her team’s first 14 points to help UCF build a quick 14-5 lead, forcing an early Keitha Adams timeout with 5:39 left in the opening frame. Back-to-back scores from Colbert, a steal and score from McCarty and a Raven Prince layup then pulled the Shockers within a point at the 1:40 mark.
UCF briefly went back up by five before Asia Henderson’s buzzer-beating 15-foot corner jumper made it 18-15 at the end of one.
Within the first 2:17 of the second quarter, Wichita State tied it at 20-20 on another inside score from Henderson. Wright immediately answered for the Knights with a trey, and then neither team would score over the next 2:30.
Wichita State’s scoreless drought would extend to nearly five minutes, allowing the Knights to build a double-digit lead, 30-20. UCF’s lead reached as many as many as 12 before taking a 36-24 lead into the half.
Wright scored 16 of her team’s 36 points to lead all scorers, while the UCF defense created 13 turnovers and outrebounded the Shockers by seven in the first half. Foul trouble also played a major role, as five different Shockers had two fouls.
Five minutes into the third, UCF extended its lead to 19 after hitting four of its six attempts and getting five more points at the charity stripe. Wright’s fourth three-pointer of the game capped an 11-1 run with the deficit at 55-31.
Another 9-0 run for the Knights closed the third quarter, sending Wichita State into the final quarter trailing 68-36.
UCF continued its offensive destruction in the final period, outscoring the Shockers, 27-14, as they would see its lead grow to as many as 46.
Up Next
Wichita State moves to postseason play with first round action of the Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Championship tipping off Friday, March 6.