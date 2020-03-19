Udeze becomes sixth scholarship player to leave Shockers basketball team

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The turnover continues for the Wichita State basketball team, just a week after their season was cut short, due to the rising concerns surrounding the Coronavirus.

According to Verbalcommits.com, Sophomore Morris Udeze entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Thursday.

He becomes the sixth scholarship player to enter the transfer portal.

The others include sophomore guards Jamarius Burton and Erik Stevenson, as well as, freshman forward DeAntoni Gordon and freshman guard Noah Fernandes. Redshirt freshman walk-on Tate Busse rounded out the group of five players who announced they were leaving last Friday.

Freshman guard Grant Sherfield put his name in the transfer portal on Monday.

Udeze averaged 4.3 ppg and 3.2 reb in 28 games played during the 2019-20 season.