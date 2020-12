WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The American Athletic Conference has announced game times and network designations for men’s basketball conference games through the end of the 2020-21 regular season.

Along with the game times and network designations, The American has announced game date changes for five contests. The Cincinnati at SMU game scheduled for Jan. 6 has been moved to Jan. 7. Subsequently, the Temple at SMU and Cincinnati at Wichita State games set for Jan. 9 have been moved to Jan. 10. Additionally, the Memphis at SMU and Houston at Tulane matchups slated for Jan. 27 have been moved to Jan. 28.