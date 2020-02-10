Urban Selected to First American Weekly Honor Roll

AUSTIN, Texas (KSNW) - The Shockers dropped their last game of the Texas Classic to Colorado State, 8-6, on Sunday despite falling into an early 6-0 hole.

The starting pitcher for the second game in a row was redshirt senior Bailey Lange. The weather proved problem-some for the pitching staff early in the game and Lange only lasted until the second inning before being replaced by Erin McDonald. Both pitchers gave up 4 ERs and allowed the Rams to get ahead in the first two innings.

Bailey Urban got the scoring started for the Shockers in the third inning. Her double down the left-field line scored Neleigh Herring and Madison Perrigan. Lange followed this up with her first hit of the year, which scored Urban and Lauren Mills to put the Shockers within two.

Two runs in the fourth by the Rams made Caitlin Bingham come into relief in the middle of the inning. She pitched runless softball for the rest of the game and allowed the Shockers to stay in it. Two bases loaded walks cut the lead to two again in the sixth inning, but the bats were unable to bring the Shockers back in the seventh inning.

Like yesterday, the Shockers were unable to score with runners in scoring position, only going 3-12. Colorado State's stellar fielding also killed a number of opportunities for the Shockers. Wichita State outhit the Rams in the contest, 10 to 7, but the three errors by the Shockers put the Rams in ideal situations, especially early in the game.

Up NextThe Shockers will return to Central Texas later this week to compete in the Bobcat Classic from Feb. 14-16 at Bobcat Softball Stadium in San Marcos, Texas. They will face Saint Louis once and UTSA and Texas State twice.