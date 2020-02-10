Urban Selected to First American Weekly Honor Roll

Shockers

by: , Wichita State Athletics

Posted: / Updated:
Wichita State Shockers Softball TRIPS_1549833607694.png.jpg

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – Freshman outfielder Bailey Urban made this season’s first installment of the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll selection Monday, it was announced by the league office.

Urban, an Omaha, Neb., native leads the team in RBIs (8) and OBP (.667) and is tied for second in doubles (3) after competing at the Texas Classic over the weekend. In a record-setting offensive performance by the Shockers against Lamar, she went 3-3 with a double and scored four runs. Against Colorado State, the freshman kickstarted the offense in the third inning with a 2 RBI double to spearhead a comeback attempt against the Rams.

Urban and the Shockers travel back to Central Texas later this week to compete in the Bobcat Classic from Feb. 14-16 at Bobcat Softball Stadium in San Marcos, Texas. They will face Saint Louis once and UTSA and Texas State twice.

Player of the Week

Justene Molina, Jr., INF, UCF

Pitcher of the Week

Alea White, Sr., RHP, UCF

Honor Roll

Sarah Queen, Sr., INF, Houston

Sara Ann Davidson, Sr., INF, Memphis

Chenise Delce, So., RHP, Tulsa

Marybeth Olson, Jr., RHP, UConn

Bailey Urban, Fr., OF, Wichita State

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories