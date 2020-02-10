Urban Selected to First American Weekly Honor Roll

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – Freshman outfielder Bailey Urban made this season’s first installment of the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll selection Monday, it was announced by the league office.
Urban, an Omaha, Neb., native leads the team in RBIs (8) and OBP (.667) and is tied for second in doubles (3) after competing at the Texas Classic over the weekend. In a record-setting offensive performance by the Shockers against Lamar, she went 3-3 with a double and scored four runs. Against Colorado State, the freshman kickstarted the offense in the third inning with a 2 RBI double to spearhead a comeback attempt against the Rams.
Urban and the Shockers travel back to Central Texas later this week to compete in the Bobcat Classic from Feb. 14-16 at Bobcat Softball Stadium in San Marcos, Texas. They will face Saint Louis once and UTSA and Texas State twice.
Player of the Week
Justene Molina, Jr., INF, UCF
Pitcher of the Week
Alea White, Sr., RHP, UCF
Honor Roll
Sarah Queen, Sr., INF, Houston
Sara Ann Davidson, Sr., INF, Memphis
Chenise Delce, So., RHP, Tulsa
Marybeth Olson, Jr., RHP, UConn
Bailey Urban, Fr., OF, Wichita State