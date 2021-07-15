NBA champion Fred VanVleet wants more for Wichita State men’s basketball program

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Wichita State basketball star Fred VanVleet is back in Wichita for The Basketball Tournament this week.

In a conference with local media, the Raptors guard wasted no time advocating for updated facilities for his alma mater.

“I’m fresh off working out and spending time with the team, seeing the facilities, so it’s fresh on my mind,” said VanVleet on his first visit to Charles Koch Arena in over three years. “I’d like to say we gotta do better for the basketball team here.”

"We gotta do better for the basketball team here … I'd like to take the lead on that."#NBA champion @FredVanVleet calls for updated facilities while visiting his alma mater @WichitaState: pic.twitter.com/Q6NhmvYR2T — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) July 15, 2021

VanVleet played for the Shockers from 2012-16, and was a key member of the of the Final Four team during the 2012-13 season.

“I thought it was old when I was here. We’re about five or six years removed from that,” said VanVleet. “I think that should be our next focus as alumni, as a former basketball player here. That is a way that we can keep it going and keep it growing is you have to put back into it.”

VanVleet is two years into a four-year, $85 million dollar contract.