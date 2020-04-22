Voice of the Shockers sidelined during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The voice of the Shockers, Mike Kennedy, wrapped up his season with the basketball team and was getting into calling games for the baseball team when he was hit by fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

“I do three sports, so 110 games on average a year,” says Kennedy. “So, that’s really the main thing.”

Kennedy’s world flipped upside down last month when the coronavirus impacted the world of sports from the NCAA tournament to the American Conference.

“I’m really missing it, but also I think you have to keep it in perspective,” says Kennedy. “There are a lot of people missing out on things that are more important than doing ball games, so I have to kind of look at it that way, too.”

This season, Kennedy saw the Wichita State men’s basketball team go 23-8 in the regular season. Like most, he too had high hopes for the Shockers making a run in the NCAA Tournament.

“The saddest thing was for someone like Jaime Echenique, who didn’t even have a chance to play in an NCAA Tournament,” Kennedy says.

Though the future remains uncertain, Kennedy is optimistic that he will get right back behind a mic and start calling games for the Shockers once again.

“I hope that by fall we’re, I hope, we’re back to closely what we perceive as normal,” he says, “and back to do games and events.”

