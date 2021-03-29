Wallace Named American Player of the Week

WICHITA, KAN – (KSNW)  Junior infielder Paxton Wallace was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

It’s Wallace’s first-career American Player of the Week honor. 

Wallace, who hails from Greenbrier, Ark., hit .444 with eight hits, including a double and two homers, and drove in an American Athletic Conference-high eight runs in the Shockers’ four victories during the week of March 22-28.
 
In Wichita State’s 14-5 win over Omaha Friday, March 26, he went a season-best 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and five RBI. Wallace went deep for a two-run shot in the first inning, before belting a solo homer in the eighth.
 
He added two hits each in WSU’s 9-0 shutout of the Mavs Saturday, March 27, and the Shockers’ 11-1 win in the series finale against Omaha Sunday, March 28.

