Wallace Named American Player of the Week

WICHITA, KAN – (KSNW) Junior infielder Paxton Wallace was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.
It’s Wallace’s first-career American Player of the Week honor.
Wallace, who hails from Greenbrier, Ark., hit .444 with eight hits, including a double and two homers, and drove in an American Athletic Conference-high eight runs in the Shockers’ four victories during the week of March 22-28.
In Wichita State’s 14-5 win over Omaha Friday, March 26, he went a season-best 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and five RBI. Wallace went deep for a two-run shot in the first inning, before belting a solo homer in the eighth.
He added two hits each in WSU’s 9-0 shutout of the Mavs Saturday, March 27, and the Shockers’ 11-1 win in the series finale against Omaha Sunday, March 28.
(Wichita State Athletics Contributed information to this article.)