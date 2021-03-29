Wallace Named American Player of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) – Wichita State bounced back from Saturday’s loss with a 10-2 run-rule of ECU in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Wilkins Stadium.

Wichita State (20-5, 3-1) took three of the four games in the weekend series with the Pirates, needing only five innings in two of the four contests.

Bailey Lange (10-2) recorded her 10th win of the season after taking the loss in Saturday’s nightcap. She pitched all 5.0 innings and allowed two runs on three hits and four walks.

Addison Barnard registered her second multi-home run game of the season, going 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI. Camryn Compton launched her first career home run and finished 2-for-3 with two RBI. Sydney McKinney tallied another multi-hit game and a solo home run.

Jessica Garcia replaced Ryleigh Buck in the middle of an at-bat after Buck took a foul ball under her eye, and proceeded to hit her third home run of the season.

The Shockers jumped on ECU’s starting pitcher with back-to-back home runs from McKinney and Barnard to open the bottom of the first, which led to the Pirates changing pitchers two batters in.

ECU came back to tie it up in the top of the second after an error and RBI single. Barnard’s second home run came in the very next at-bat, a three-run blast to put the Shockers back in front, 5-2.

A Compton RBI single, followed by Kaylee Huecker’s sac fly and a Barnard run-scoring single, the Shockers put three more runs on the board in the bottom of the third.

Wichita State produced its final two runs in the bottom of the fourth on solo shots from Garcia and Compton.

ECU threatened to rally in the top of the fifth. The Pirates loaded the bases to open the inning via two walks and a bunt single, but Lange shut it down by retiring the next three batters in order.

Up NextWichita State travels to Memphis for its first conference road series, April 1-3.