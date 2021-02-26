Wallace, Shockers take down SIUE, 10-4

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State and Houston were neck-and-neck all night long with the largest lead by either team just six until the Cougars closed on a 17-5 run in the final five minutes to defeat Wichita State 77-65 Wednesday night in Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State (4-11, 1-9) dropped its fifth straight game in the team’s final home game for the 2020-21 season. With the win, Houston improved to 8-1 all-time vs. the Shockers.

Mariah McCully scored 12 of her game-high 19 points in the first half. Asia Strong tallied her 10th consecutive game in double figures with 15, while also grabbing eight rebounds. DJ McCarty added 12 points and a career-high nine rebounds off the bench. Trajata Colbert (11) and Seraphine Bastin (10) both finished with double-figure rebounds to help Wichita State outrebound Houston by two.

Both teams shot below 40 percent from the field, but the Shockers were ice cold from three-point range, missing 15 of their 17 attempts. Wichita State and Houston combined to shoot 54 free throws with Wichita State setting a season high at 21-of-25. The Cougars finished 22-of-29 at the stripe.

Miya Crump led four Cougars in double figures with 16 points.

McCully score more than half of Wichita State’s points in the first quarter, going for 10, but Houston held a 25-19 advantage after 10 minutes of play. Wichita State held Houston to less than 40 percent shooting in the quarter, but the Cougars were 4-of-10 from long range.

Wichita State’s defense held the Cougars to just nine points in the second quarter on 3-of-12 shooting to pull within a point, 34-33, at the half.

The Shockers were just 1-of-9 from beyond the arc in the opening half, but still managed to shoot 40 percent from the field. Houston missed all four of its attempts from long range in the period and shot 32 percent overall.

McCully’s 12 points led all scorers, while Strong and McCarty added seven and six points, respectively.

The third quarter opened with Houston scoring the first five points to take a 41-35 lead, their largest to that point. A few minutes later Houston upped it to seven, forcing a Keitha Adams timeout.

Out of the timeout, Wichita State used an 8-0 run of its own to retake the lead, 49-48. Houston put the final six points on the scoreboard on the heels of a banked in three-pointer with less than a second left to go up 54-49.

McCully’s three-point play with 5:14 remaining in the final period put Wichita State up 60-57, but that would be the last time holding the lead. The ensuing possession, Houston’s Laila Blair responded with a three-point play of her own to tie it at 60.

The Cougars would outscore Wichita State 17-5 over the final 5:14 to seal the road win.

Up NextWichita State concludes regular season play next Tuesday, March 2 at Tulsa. Tip is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.