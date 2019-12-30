Wallace tabbed preseason All-Conference in The American

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (Wichita State Athletics) – Wichita State University baseball junior infielder Paxton Wallace was named preseason all-conference at shortstop in The American, the conference office announced Monday, Dec. 30.



Wallace, who hails from Greenbrier, Ark., batted .256 with 58 hits, 13 doubles and a team-high nine home runs, going along with 35 RBI and 20 walks in 2019. He played and started in 57 of the Shockers’ 59 contests last season.



The American Athletic Conference preseason coaches’ poll was also released Monday, with Wichita State being voted ninth by the conference’s head coaches.



Reigning conference regular season champion ECU was tabbed the preseason favorite with 62 points and six first-place votes, while Houston was voted second with 54 points and three first-place votes. UConn rounded out the top-three in third with 49 points.



Tulane was fourth with 38 points, while UCF was fifth at 37 points and 2019 American Athletic Conference tournament champion Cincinnati was sixth with 33 points.



USF (20 points), Memphis (19 points) and the Shockers (12 points) rounded out the poll.



Wichita State is scheduled to open the 2020 season under new head coach Eric Wedge with a three-game series at Northwestern State (La.) Feb. 14-16.



WSU’s home-opening series is slated for Feb. 21-23 against Texas Southern at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field.



2020 Preseason Poll

1 ECU (6) 62 2 Houston (3) 54 3 UConn 49 4 Tulane 38 5 UCF 37 6 Cincinnati 33 7 USF 20 8 Memphis 19 9 Wichita State 12



First-place votes in parenthesis



Preseason All-Conference Team

P – Jake Kuchmaner, Jr., ECU*

P – Alec Burleson, Jr., ECU

P – Clay Aguilar, Jr., Houston

P – Lael Lockhart Jr, Sr., Houston

RP – Caleb Wurster, R-So., UConn

C – Hunter Goodman, So., Memphis

1B – Grant Mathews, R-Sr., Tulane

2B – Jonathon Artigues, R-Sr., Tulane

SS – Paxton Wallace, Jr., Wichita State

3B – Alec Trela, Sr., Memphis

OF – Dalton Wingo, Jr., UCF

OF – Alec Burleson, Jr., ECU

OF – Hudson Haskin, So., Tulane

DH – Wyatt Stapp, Jr., Cincinnati



Preseason Player of the Year

Alec Burleson, Jr., ECU



Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Jake Kuchmaner, Jr., ECU