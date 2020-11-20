Watch: Wichita State hoops interim head coach meets with media for first time

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State now has a tentative schedule for American Athletic Conference play beginning in December.

Wichita State will play a 20-game schedule featuring a double round-robin format.

The Shockers open conference action with back-to-back road contests against Tulsa (Dec. 16) and Tulane (Dec. 19) before a pre-Christmas clash with SMU at home on Dec. 23.

To close out 2020, Wichita State travels to Houston on Dec. 30, and then hosts Cincinnati on Jan. 2 for the first game of 2021. Road trips to USF on Jan. 6 and Memphis on Jan. 13 are sandwiched around a Jan. 9 home date with the ECU Pirates.

Wichita State and USF square off again on Jan. 20 before a quick two-game road swing sends the Shockers to Temple (Jan. 23) and Cincinnati (Jan. 27). Three consecutive home games will see Wichita State welcome UCF (Jan. 30), Tulane (Feb. 3) and Temple (Feb. 6) to Charles Koch Arena.

Three away games remain with pit stops at UCF (Feb. 10), ECU (Feb. 20) and SMU (Feb. 27), while the home slate wraps up with visits from Memphis (Feb. 17), Houston (Feb. 24) and Tulsa (March 2).

The American Athletic Conference Championship is scheduled to take place March 8-11 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Along with the conference schedule in place, times have been announced for the five non-conference home games. The season-opener on Nov. 27 against Texas A&M Corpus Christi will tip at 2 p.m. Matchups with Alcorn State (Nov. 30), Southern (Dec. 4) and South Dakota (Dec. 10) will all tip at 6 p.m., while the Northern Iowa contest will start at 5 p.m. immediately following the men’s home game against Missouri at 1 p.m.

Tip times and television information will be announced in the near future.

As a reminder, Wichita State announced earlier this week that the general public will not be permitted to attend men’s or women’s basketball games in Charles Koch Arena through at least Dec. 31, 2020.

Conference Schedule