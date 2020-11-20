Watch: Wichita State hoops interim head coach meets with media for first time

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State interim head coach Isaac Brown met with the media for the first time on Friday afternoon.
Brown was named to his position on Tuesday, following Gregg Marshall’s resignation.
The longtime assistant coach discussed topics such as the differences between being a head coach and an assistant coach, his coaching style and what he is looking for out of his team this year.
The Shockers open their season at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday against Utah State as a part of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Fans can watch the game on ESPN2.