WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University is set to introduce its newest head coach for the Shockers men’s basketball program. The school made the announcement on Wednesday.

An introductory press conference will happen at 3:30 p.m. KSN News will stream the conference above.

“My family and I are extremely excited about being a part of Wichita State University,” Mills said. “The rich history, winning tradition and unbelievable community support will keep us working on behalf of the greatest fans in all of college basketball. We can’t wait!”

Mills has spent the past six years rebuilding the program at Oral Roberts, earning bids to two of the last three NCAA tournaments.

In 2021 Mills became just the second coach in history to guide a No. 15 seed to the Sweet 16, upsetting Ohio State and Florida in the first two rounds.

This past season he coached ORU to a 30-5 record, an undefeated run through the Summit League (18-0) and a No. 12 seed in the Big Dance.

Mills is currently a finalist for the Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year award as well as the NABC’s Skip Prosser Man of the Year honor, presented annually to a coach who achieves success on the basketball court and displays moral integrity off of it.