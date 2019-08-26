Wedge and his staff help high school prospects gain better knowledge of the game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – – It was a busy day on the diamond at Eck Stadium.

Today, around 80 high school baseball prospects suited up and hit the field to showcase their talents.

It was all a part of the Shockers High School Prospect Camp put on by the Eric Wedge Wichita State Baseball Academy.

Wedge, who was hired by Wichita State as the new baseball head coach back in June, along with some of his staff and players took part in the event.

Wedge says they put the players who came out through a wide variety of drills.

His hope is that this kind of instruction will benefit players who are vying to play at the next level.

“The biggest thing we try to do with young people is make sure we give them the keys to the castle, so to speak, let them hear things that maybe they won’t ever hear, or maybe that they wouldn’t hear for maybe five, six, seven years, the sooner they hear it, these keys to instruction, then its give them a greater opportunity to get better that much quicker and that’s what it’s all about,” said Wedge.

Wedge says some of the players who turned out drove anywhere from five to seven hours to come participate in the camp.