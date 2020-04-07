Wedge on Spring athletes getting another year of eligibility: ‘I just appreciate the NCAA thinking this thing through’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It has been one week since the NCAA came to the decision to allow Spring athletes another year of eligibility.

The decision directly impacts Shockers head baseball coach Eric Wedge.

Wedge had five seniors during his first year leading the charge on the diamond for WSU.

“I just appreciate the NCAA thinking this thing through and trying to make the best decision for these seniors, you know really because of this horrible virus really didn’t have a senior year, so to give them another opportunity or a chance, if they want it to put that out there I think is fantastic,” said Wedge.

While pleased with the decision, Wedge does have some questions about how this will impact programs going forward.

“What happens year two , three and four, that is my biggest question right now, because if we avoid the traffic jam next year and we don’t continue on with those set of seniors not counting against our scholarships or against our roster then we have a heck of a traffic jam in year two,” said Wedge.

In year one under Wedge, the Shockers went 13-2, winning 12 straight games, before the COVID-19 crisis forced the cancellation of the remainder of their season.