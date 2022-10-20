WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University (WSU) head baseball coach Eric Wedge has stepped away from coaching baseball due to personal health-related matters.

A news release from the WSU athletic director’s office says Assistant Athletic Director for Baseball Operations and Player Development Loren Hibbs will be the interim head coaching responsibilities.

Prior to joining the Shockers program, Hibbs led the University of North Carolina-Charlotte 49ers for 27 seasons.

Our thoughts are with Coach Wedge, while he takes this time during the off-season to address

his health needs,” Athletic Director Kevin Saal said in a news release. “Acknowledging the sensitivity of this matter, we have no further comment at this time on the circumstances surrounding his leave.”

Wedge led the Shockers since May 29, 2019, with an overall record of 65-61. He played for the Shockers from 1987 to 1989, leading the team to a College World Series win in 1989.