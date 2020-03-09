WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Erik Stevenson scored 18 points with nine rebounds and Wichita State beat Tulsa 79-57 to end American Athletic Conference play.
The Shockers are the fourth seed to the conference’s post-season tournament, which starts Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas. Wichita State gets a first-round bye and will play in the quarterfinals Friday against the winner of No. 5 UConn and 12th-seed Tulane.
Martins Igbanu had 20 points for the Golden Hurricane. Tulsa – which also gets an opening-round bye – heads to the tournament as the No. 3 seed. The Golden Hurricane face the winner between sixth-seeded Memphis and No. 11 seed East Carolina.
LATEST STORIES:
- Azubuike Headlines 2020 All-Big 12 Honors for Kansas
- Wichita St. dumps Tulsa behind 18 points from Stevenson
- Sneed Repeats All-Big 12 Honorable Mention Distinction
- Wichita State Drops Rematch Against Kansas
- Shockers Walk-Off Bulldogs for 12th Consecutive Win