Wichita State 1989 NCAA championship baseball team inducted into Kansas Baseball Hall of Fame

AUSTIN, Texas (WSU Athletics) - The 2020 softball season starts off with the Shockers going 1-1 at the Texas Classic. Wichita State downed Maryland 8-0 in six innings but fell to No. 6 Texas in a similar fashion, 10-2.

The first game against the Terrapins featured redshirt senior Bailey Lange returning to the mound after playing only eight games before suffering a season-ending injury last season. She showed no signs of rust and stifled Maryland's offense, allowing only two hits through six shutout innings. She also tied a career-high in strikeouts with 11.

On the offensive side, the Shockers heated up late in the game and scored five runs in the last two innings. Three players had two hits and Madison Perrigan led the team with three RBIs, two of which came off a two-run home run down the left-field line in the sixth inning.

Junior Erin McDonald started on the mound against the sixth-ranked Longhorns. Both sides scored two runs in the first inning before pitching and defense prevailed for the next two. Texas ended the stalemate in the fourth inning by scoring two. They didn't slow down from there and went on to score six total runs in the next two innings to end the game early.