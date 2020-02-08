Wichita State 1989 NCAA championship baseball team inducted into Kansas Baseball Hall of Fame

WICHITA, Kan – Thirty years after winning the College World Series, the 1989 Wichita State Shockers baseball team was inducted at the Kansas Baseball Hall of Fame’s annual induction on Feb. 8.
The team was beset by injuries and had to win three elimination games in their regional, but the fourth seeded Shockers came back from a loss in their second game to beat Arkansas, No. 1 Florida State twice and #2 Texas, 5-3, in the championship game.
To date, this is the only College World Series championship that Wichita State has won.
Other inductees include: Don Heinkel, Carl Mays, Derek Norris, Mike Watt, Craig Wilson and Ed Willett.
