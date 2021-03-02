Wichita State adds Saturday matchup with USF

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Paxton Wallace continued his stellar performance at the plate, helping the Wichita State baseball team earn a 7-5 win over the SIUE Cougars in the series finale of a three-game series Sunday, Feb. 28, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field. The Shockers (2-3) win the series, 2-1, over the Cougars (1-4) with the victory Sunday. A junior from Greenbrier, Ark., Wallace went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and hit his first triple of the season to lead Wichita State at the plate. For the series, Wallace hit a blistering .615 with eight hits, a double, triple, two homers and 11 RBIs, and posted a 1.308 slugging percentage.

Corrigan Bartlett, Garrett Kocis and David VanVooren each collected a double, with VanVooren and Kocis also driving in a pair of runs, respectively. WSU relieverRyan Steumpfig (1-0) picked up his first win of the season on the mound after throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings with a strikeout. Tommy Barnhouse earned his first save of 2021, collecting the final two outs of the top of the ninth inning. The Shockers scored three runs in the first inning and never relinquished the lead the remainder of the game. SIUE got no closer than two runs in the contest. Brett Pierson had two hits, while Brady Bunten compiled a triple and Brennan Orf tallied a double, leading the Cougars. SIUE starter Kaid Karnes (0-1) suffered the loss after surrendering seven earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts and three walks in 3 2/3 innings of work. Wichita State is scheduled to travel to Oral Roberts in Tulsa, Okla., for its first road game of the season Tuesday, March 2, at 3 p.m.