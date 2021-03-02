Wichita State adds Saturday matchup with USF

IRVING, Texas (WSU Athletics) — The American Athletic Conference has announced changes to the final weekend of the regular season.
USF will now travel to Wichita State on Saturday, March 6, after the Shockers game with Temple, also scheduled for March 6, was canceled due to a suspension of activities at Temple. The USF-Wichita State matchup is set for 1 p.m. ET/Noon CT and will air on ESPN+.
The SMU-Tulsa game scheduled for March 7 has been cancelled due to a suspension of activities at SMU.
American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Schedule for March 6-7
|Date
|Teams
|Time
|Network
|Saturday, March 6
|USF at Wichita State
|1 p.m. ET/Noon CT
|ESPN+
|Sunday, March 7
|Memphis at Houston
|Noon ET/11 a.m. CT
|CBS
|Cincinnati at East Carolina
|1 p.m. ET/Noon CT
|ESPN+