Wichita State adds Saturday matchup with USF

Shockers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wichita State’s sophomore guard Dexter Dennis gets locked in as the Shockers look to get back on track today against the Houston Cougars after suffering their second loss of the season. (Shockwave Digital Network/Khánh Nguyen)

IRVING, Texas (WSU Athletics) — The American Athletic Conference has announced changes to the final weekend of the regular season.

USF will now travel to Wichita State on Saturday, March 6, after the Shockers game with Temple, also scheduled for March 6, was canceled due to a suspension of activities at Temple. The USF-Wichita State matchup is set for 1 p.m. ET/Noon CT and will air on ESPN+.

The SMU-Tulsa game scheduled for March 7 has been cancelled due to a suspension of activities at SMU.

American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Schedule for March 6-7

DateTeamsTimeNetwork
Saturday, March 6USF at Wichita State1 p.m. ET/Noon CTESPN+
Sunday, March 7Memphis at HoustonNoon ET/11 a.m. CTCBS
 Cincinnati at East Carolina1 p.m. ET/Noon CTESPN+

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

NBA Stats

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories