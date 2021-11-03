Wichita State announces 2022 baseball schedule

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With spring just around the corner, the Wichita State baseball team announced its full slate of games for the 2022 season Wednesday afternoon.

The season includes a total of 56 games, 28 at home and 28 on the road. Highlights include matchups with Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State, with one of the games held at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita.

“I’m really pleased with how this schedule came together,” Head Coach Eric Wedge said. “The road trip to start the season will test us right away, and I’m excited to have some historically strong programs coming to Eck for the first homestand. The American will be a very deep conference once again, and we look forward to that challenge.”

The road trip Wedge mentioned features the first 12 games of the season away from Eck Field. All but five will be played in Texas.

The Shockers will start the season with a three-game series on the road in Ruston, Lousiana, against Lousiana Tech before they travel to Norman, Oklahoma, to play the Sooners.

From there, the team will play Texas State at Globe Life Field in Arlington before traveling to Corpus Christi for the Kleberg Bank College Classic against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Pepperdine, and Iowa.

After that tournament ends, the Shockers get a one-game trip to Tulsa to play Oral Roberts before heading back to Texas to play in the Frisco College Baseball Classic against Iowa, Washington State, and Texas A&M.

The games against Texas A&M and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will be the first in school history.

The Shockers will be at home for 13 straight games following the road trip, with matchups against Oral Roberts, South Dakota State, New Mexico, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri State, and Creighton.

In conference play, the Shockers are set to play East Carolina, Cincinnati, Houston, UCF, Houston, Memphis, Tulane, and South Florida.

According to The Sunflower, the Shockers had a lot of roster turnover this season, with 16 players entering the transfer portal and seven players graduating.

Two key players the Shockers will need to replace are Paxton Wallace and Aaron Haase.

Wallace signed with the Los Angeles Angels after going undrafted. The Greenbrier, Arkansas native was electric for the Shockers in 2021, batting .322 with 11 home runs and 49 RBI. He was also solid defensively, committing only six errors in 160 chances at third base last season.

The Detroit Tigers drafted Haase with the 495th pick in the MLB Draft. The Amarillo native was ranked number 33 on D1baseball.com’s Top 100 pitchers. As a relief pitcher, he led the American Athletic Conference with eight saves. Haase finished the season with a 1.78 ERA, giving up five runs on 15 hits to go along with 24 strikeouts and two walks in 25 1/3 innings.

The Shockers will look to build on last season’s progress when they finished third in the conference with a 31-23 record, their best finish since joining the AAC in 2018.