WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University has announced formal plans to renovate Wilkins Stadium, the home of the Shockers softball program.

The renovation plans include an over 12,000-square-foot team complex and a 14,400-square-foot indoor practice facility. Turf will also be installed in the outfield and on the warning track, foul territory, and apron areas at Wilkins Stadium in June of 2023.

For guests, there will be a new enclosed concourse with a grand front entrance, berm outfield seating, a new scoreboard with video board, a variety of expanded seating areas, suites, and press box, a ticket office, concession stands, additional restrooms, a merchandise store, fan netting, and outfield suites.

The renovations are made possible in part through a $1.1 million estate gift from long-time Shocker athletic supporter and fan Linda Parke and a generous $100,000 gift from Jeanie and Ricky Brotherton.

“It’s incredible how much of an impact an individual gift can have, and Linda’s generosity will truly make a difference for our student-athletes and these programs at Wichita State,” says Elizabeth King, president, and CEO of WSU Foundation and Alumni Engagement in a news release. “Her trust in the university to use her gift well is so meaningful, and we are excited to be able to use it for these improvements to Wilkins Stadium.”

“Over the last 18 months, Wichita State University has strategically invested significant resources in our softball program, intending to maximize immediate support and compliment the competitive growth our coaches and student-athletes have worked so hard to achieve,” says Wichita State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal. “From renewed commitments to Coach Bredbenner and her staff to new batting cages, lights, future home dugout, and synthetic grass surface, we have invested over two million dollars in our softball program.”

