Wichita State athletics director discusses basketball head coaching search

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the first time in 13 seasons, Gregg Marshall will not be on the sidelines during Wichita State men’s basketball home opener. The winningest head coach in program history would resign with just over a week before the start of the 2020-21 season, following abuse allegations.

“The whole process has been difficult and not something you ever want to go through, especially not something you want to put college-age students through,” said Wichita State athletic director Darron Boatright.

Boatright would promote assistant coach Isaac Brown to interim head coach.

“He was a part of this men’s basketball staff when there were some really big personalities on this staff, so there was a time that his role was to take a back seat,” said Boatright. “As some of those people moved on for different opportunities, Isaac’s role increased, and I saw more and more responsibility pushed his way. To see how he handled that, accepted that and continued to be the same person everyday… that’s what we’ve seen in the last few weeks here. His title may have changed on the business card, but his personality has not. He just shows up and leads the program… leads it with energy, positive energy. I think that the young men in our program has really responded.”

Brown has 19 years of experience as a DI assistant coach, and has worked under Marshall at Wichita State since 2014.

“It really hasn’t hit me,” said Brown. “I have just been trying to focus on practice and making sure we’re going hard, making sure we’re organized, making sure we’re prepared.”

Boatright said that the university will wait until the end of the season before selecting a permanent head coach. Isaac Brown will be considered for the position.

“What this program needs, and what these guys need, is consistency right now,” said Boatright. “We found that in Isaac and I am very comfortable in how he is leading the program right now. When we get to that point, it will be a national search. When I say national, that means it starts at 21st and Hillside, and expands as far as it needs to go until we find the right person to lead our program. Isaac is within that sphere, so there’s nobody that’s eliminated from that search.”

Boatright said that a head coaching search is always a difficult process, especially for the men’s basketball program — the university’s “marquee sport.”

“This is not a pleasant experience, but it’s one we have to go through on occasion, said Boatright. “I’m just looking for someone that can shoulder the responsibility of Shocker basketball, relish in it and take the community and the support that it gives and takes us as far as we can go.”