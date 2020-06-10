Wichita State baseball infiltrates the Sunflower Collegiate League

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State baseball was 13-2 before their season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, 21 Wichita State baseball players will make their return to the diamond with the Sunflower Collegiate League this summer.

For all of you @goshockersbsb fans that didn’t get enough of your Shockers this spring, you will have plenty of opportunities this summer to catch them. The SCL will have 20+ Shockers playing in our league this summer. Opening Day is Monday, June 15th!!! pic.twitter.com/3nFbG4ifPZ — Sunflower Baseball (@SunflowerBsb) June 9, 2020

On Tuesday, the league announced Shocker team assignments on their social channels.

According to commissioner Casey Walkup, getting Shocker baseball involved with the SCL was an effort led by WSU pitching coach Mike Pelfrey, who hand-picked team assignments on six of the league’s nine teams.

“Typically a university will have a Summer placement guy and Mike Pelfrey ended up being that guy for the Shockers this year,” said Walkup. “He kind of reached out to our different teams and placed guys in a position where he felt would be conducive for them to play this summer, so, you know some places are better fits for players than others, so, it’s just basically a deal where he reaches out to our GMs and coaches and tries to place them.”

Opening day for the SCL is June 15. Two games will be played at Eck Stadium every Tuesday.