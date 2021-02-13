Wichita State baseball opening series vs. Northern Colorado canceled

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State baseball’s season-opening series against the Northern Colorado Bears originally scheduled for next weekend, Feb. 19-21, has been canceled due to forecasted snow totals and freezing temperatures through Thursday, Feb. 18, in the Wichita area.
 
WSU is currently exploring alternative options to play next weekend.
 
The Shockers are now scheduled to face SIU Edwardsville for their home-opening series Feb. 26-28 at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field. Game times for the series are slated for 3 p.m. Friday, and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

