Wichita State baseball to host Oklahoma State Feb. 21-22

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State baseball has added a pair of home games against the Oklahoma State Cowboys Sunday, Feb. 21, and Monday, Feb. 22, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field.

Both games are scheduled for 2 p.m. first pitches. Stadium gates will open at 1 p.m. each day.

Ticket Information

All Wichita State baseball season ticket holders may use their season tickets from games one and two of the canceled Northern Colorado contests to receive admission to the Oklahoma State games. Ticket holders may use their game one ticket from Northern Colorado for game one vs. Oklahoma State (Sunday), and game two for the second OSU contest (Monday).

There will be single-game tickets available for purchase for both games, however, capacity at Eck Stadium is limited due to COVID-19 guidelines. To purchase tickets, please visit www.GoShockers.com/tickets or call (316) 978-FANS.

Media Coverage

Both games will air live on KFH 97.5 FM and 1240 AM.

Live statistics will be available for both contests at ShockerStats.com.

COVID-19 Information

Masks are required to be worn by individuals five years or older at all times (unless actively eating or drinking) at Eck Stadium.

For complete COVID-19 information, please visit GoShockers.com/COVID

Clear Bag Policy

Wichita State Athletics clear bag policy speeds up the entry process into the venue, improves security and limits touch points. Clear bags allow staff to check for prohibited items without having to touch or open a bag. This will also prevent staff from having to touch personal items of fans. For a complete listing of approved bags, please visit GoShockers.com/ClearBag.

The Shockers and Cowboys have a storied history on the diamond, playing each other a combined 97 times going all the way back to 1914.

Sunday and Monday’s contests will mark the Shockers’ inaugural showdown with Oklahoma State under second season head coach Eric Wedge .

Wichita State and OSU were slated to face each other in Stillwater, Okla., and at Eck Stadium in 2020, but the games were never played after the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.