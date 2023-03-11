WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State is moving on from Shockers basketball head coach Isaac Brown.

Wichita State athletic director Kevin Saal released a statement on Saturday.

“After a thorough evaluation and review of our Men’s Basketball program, I have informed Head Men’s Basketball Coach Isaac Brown that we will be making a change in coaching leadership, starting today,” The statement reads in part.

The Shockers finished their season with a 82-76 loss to Tulane in the second round of the AAC Tournament on Friday. WSU finished its season with a 17-15 record, good for sixth in the AAC.

Brown took over for former Shockers head coach Gregg Marshall, who Brown worked for as an assistant for before Marshall’s resignation from the program ahead of the 2020 season.

In his first year, Brown led the Shockers to an NCAA Tournament berth, but finishes his time with Wichita State with just a 48-34 record overall.

