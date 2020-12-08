Wichita State basketball players return to practice after COVID-19 quarantine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State men’s basketball started the season undermanned after a couple of positive COVID-19 tests forced half of the team to quarantine. Now, things are returning to normal for the Shockers — slowly but surely.
“Some of the guys are coming back today,” said head coach Isaac Brown. “We won’t be full-strength today or tomorrow in practice.”
Players returning from quarantine must go through COVID-19 protocol, that includes passing an EKG, before they are able to make a full return to practice; therefore, Brown is unsure of the team’s status before their next game on Saturday, Dec. 12 against Oklahoma State.
“We will have 10 guys,” said Brown. “I’m not sure if we’ll have a full roster.”
Due to Wichita State’s COVID-19 situation, the team was left with a challenging task — practicing 4-on-4 ahead of last week’s opening slate.
“It’s the first time I’ve had to practice with eight guys in like 20 years,” said Brown. “You don’t run into that in practice a lot.”
On Monday, 12 players were able to participate in practice, according to Brown.
“It’s been difficult, but I think they’re in good spirits,” said Brown. “They’re ready to get back in here and practice.”
Brown has been tasked with keeping his quarantined players mentally ready for their return to practice, and game play.
“I call them everyday, and make sure they’re doing well,” said Brown. “I let them know that we can’t wait for them to get back, and when they get back we’ll try to cover everything to make sure they know all of it. We don’t just want to rush them back on the basketball court. We want to make sure they know everything, and we also want to make sure they have good conditioning before we put them out there.”