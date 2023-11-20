CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Colby Rogers’ 28 points helped Wichita State defeat Saint Louis 88-69 on Sunday night at the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Rogers shot 11 for 19, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Shockers (5-1). Kenny Pohto scored 23 points while shooting 8 of 13 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line, and added 12 rebounds. Xavier Bell went 6 of 13 from the field to finish with 14 points.

The Billikens (4-2) were led in scoring by Terrence Hargrove Jr., who finished with 21 points and seven rebounds. Gibson Jimerson added 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Saint Louis. In addition, Tim Dalger had 11 points.

Wichita State shot 49 percent and outrebounded the Billikens, 50-31.

Wichita State returns home after Thanksgiving to host Norfolk State on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.