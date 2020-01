TAMPA, Fla. (KSNW) – Wichita State bounced back from a two-game skid against South Florida Tuesday.

Tyson Etienne registered 13 points and Dexter Dennis had 12 points for Wichita State. David Collins had 14 points for the Bulls, who have now lost four games in a row. Ezacuras Dawson III added 10 points.

The Shockers lost two games in four days last week to drop out of the AP Top 25 poll.

The Shockers return home at Charles Koch Arena Saturday, Jan. 25 against UCF at 7 p.m.

