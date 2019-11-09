Wichita State MBB beats Texas Southern 63-69 in tight battle

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW/AP) – The Shockers battle their way to beat the Tigers from Texas Southern 63-69 in a tough defensive game.

Texas Southern (0-2) led 24-23 at the half, but Wichita State’s (2-0) offense dominated the 2nd half, outscoring the Tigers 39-46.

The Shockers’ Erik Stevenson had a career-high 22 points in the win. Dexter Dennis had 19 points for Wichita State. Grant Sherfield added 13 points and Trey Wade grabbed 10 rebounds.

For the Tigers, Eden Ewing had 18 points. Tyrik Armstrong and John Jones scored 11 points apiece.

Wichita State faces UT Martin at home next Saturday. Texas Southern plays South Dakota on the road on Friday.