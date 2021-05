WICHITA, Kan. – Both men’s and women’s bowling teams at Wichita State are national champions once again. Over the weekend, the Shockers took home two national championships.

“On both sides we had a large contingent of players returning so we knew we were good enough it was just a matter of are we ready to compete?,” said Holly Harris, the women’s coach.

The women’s team won their 10th national title, and the men’s team brought home their 12th championship.