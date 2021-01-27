Wichita State collects first conference win at Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State recorded its first-ever win against Cincinnati and snapped a six-game losing streak with a 60-52 win Wednesday afternoon at Fifth Third Arena.

Wichita State (4-6, 1-4) was 0-5 all-time vs. the Bearcats entering the day and hadn’t won since Dec. 4 vs. Southern.

Asia Strong registered her fifth straight game in double figures with a team-high 17. Trajata Colbert scored 10 of her 12 points after halftime to go with eight rebounds. Seraphine Bastin chipped in 11 points, eight boards and six assists, while Shamaryah Duncan set season highs in points (8) and rebounds (10), as she nearly tallied a double-double.

Wichita State led by double figures much of the second half, but decided to make it interesting down the stretch, as Cincinnati clawed all the way back to three.

The Shockers shot 42 percent from the field and outrebounded the Bearcats by seven. Defensively, Wichita State limited Cincinnati to 32 percent shooting and just 3-of-15 from beyond the arc.

Jillian Hayes led Cincinnati with 17 points, while IImar’I Thomas and Arame Niang added 13. Thomas, one of the nation’s top scorers at 23.9 points per game, was held to 13 points on 4-of-13 shooting.

Bastin scored six straight points in the final minutes of the first quarter and finished with a team-high eight to push Wichita State to an 18-11 lead after 10 minutes. Cincinnati was just 4-of-16 from the field in the first quarter.

Wichita State grabbed a nine-point lead (largest of the half) to begin the second quarter on a bucket from Strong. Bastin and Strong combined to score 18 of the team’s 32 first half points, as the Shockers went into the half with a 32-27 lead.

Cincinnati outrebounded Wichita State in the first meeting, but the Shockers held the advantage (plus-7) on the glass after 20 minutes. Wichita State was also able to score at an efficient rate, shooting 45 percent from the field, while holding the Bearcats to 34 percent.

A 7-0 run to begin the second half gave Wichita State a 12-point lead, capped by a Carla Bremaud three-pointer from the corner. A Cincinnati score snapped the run, but Strong’s trey made it 42-29 with 4:45 remaining in the period.

The Shockers would go on to outscore Cincinnati, 18-9, in the third and led 50-36.

Cincinnati put the first six points on the scoreboard to start the final period, trimming the lead to eight, before Wichita State finally found the hoop with 5:23 remaining.

Colbert’s score to end the drought was matched by a Cincinnati triple to bring the Bearcats within five. The next trip down Strong drilled a step-back three-pointer to push it back to an eight-point margin.

As soon as Wichita State got it back to eight, the Bearcats answered with five straight to make it 55-52 and 2:00 left on the clock.

A clutch jumper from Bastin and free throws from Colbert in the final minute sealed the win.

Up Next

Wichita State begins a three-game homestand on Saturday, Jan. 30 vs. UCF at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. The Shockers and Knights are the final game of a doubleheader following the Wichita State-UCF men at 3 p.m.