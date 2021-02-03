Wichita State cruises to 75-67 win over Tulane

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – A pair of double-doubles from Seraphine Bastin and Trajata Colbert weren’t quite enough to get Wichita State across the finish line with a victory Wednesday afternoon, as the Shockers dropped a 57-55 contest vs. Tulane.

Wichita State (4-7, 1-5) and Tulane played a tightly-contest matchup that featured 12 ties and 12 lead changes that came down to the very last second.

Bastin picked up her third double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while also dishing five assists. Colbert registered her first double-double of the season, totaling 11 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. In her first game since Jan. 2, Mariah McCully added 11 points, three rebounds and three assists off the bench.

Asia Strong scored seven of her 11 points after halftime to continue her streak of games in double figures.

Tulane (11-5, 7-4) entered the matchup as the top rebounding team in the conference, but Wichita State dominated the glass, outrebounding the Green Wave, 49-35. The two teams were ice cold from three-point land, going a combined 5-of-36, but the difference was at the free throw line. Tulane finished 19-of-27 to Wichita State’s 4-of-6. The Green Wave came in as the top team in getting to the line in the AAC.

A 7-0 run highlighted by five points from McCully gave the Shockers an early 14-8 lead in the opening quarter. Wichita State held Tulane to just 2-of-12 from the field in the first quarter, and led 16-12 after 10 minutes.

Despite a slow start from the field, Tulane made up for it by getting to the free throw line where they were 8-for-10 in the first frame.

Tulane would score the first five points of the second quarter to regain the lead, but only briefly. Neither team found much of a rhythm in the second quarter, as the Green Wave took a 27-26 lead into the locker room.

Wichita State shot just a hair above 30 percent from the field, while Tulane was a hair under at 29 percent. Both teams were a combined 2-of-17 from beyond the arc. Tulane’s ability to get to the line helped them stay in it, as they shot 10 more free throws in the half.

McCully led all scorers with nine points in her first game back in a month.

The two teams traded 8-0 runs to begin the second half with Tulane scoring the first eight to take a 35-26 lead, only to see Wichita State put eight unanswered on the board to make it a one-point game at the midway point.

Colbert and DJ McCarty combined to score the final six points of the quarter to give Wichita State a 42-39 lead.

The fourth quarter was a battle that saw the game played within a four-point margin. With 5:41 remaining, Bastin gave the Shockers a 51-47 lead, but Tulane responded with five straight to go up by one. Strong scored on back-to-back possessions in the final minute to tie the game at 55.

A pair of Tulane free throws with 24 seconds on the clock would prove to be the final points of the game after Wichita State came up empty on the ensuing possession. Jumpers from Strong and Bastin wouldn’t fall, giving Tulane the road win.

