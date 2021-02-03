Wichita State cruises to 75-67 win over Tulane

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) —The Wichita State men’s basketball team used a strong start to beat Tulane, 75-67, on Wednesday night inside of Charles Koch Arena.
The Shockers started hot, jumping out to a 13-3 lead in the first eight minutes of the game. Tyson Etienne had 10 of the Shockers’ first 13 points.
Wichita State had another scoring spurt to end the opening half. Over the final 3:29 of the first half, the Shockers went on a 10-3 run and brought a 12-point advantage into the halftime break.
The Shockers again had a strong start in the second half. Their lead ballooned to 21 points with 7:39 remaining.
From that point, Tulane went on a 13-0 run to cut the Shocker lead to just eight points with 4:54 left in the game.
The conclusion of the game featured back-and-forth, but in the end, the Shockers made free throws to keep the game at a two-possession ballgame.
Etienne led the Shockers in scoring with 22 points. He shot 7-for-14 from the field and 4-for-7 from long range. It’s Etienne’s seventh game this year scoring 20 or more points. He added four rebounds to his stat line as well.
Alterique Gilbert scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Gilbert sank nine of his 10 free-throw attempts and made two 3-pointers.
The Wichita State defense stifled the Green Wave from deep, allowing just 4 makes on 25 attempts (16 percent).
The Shockers also controlled the glass, outrebounding Tulane 43-36. The bench for Wichita State outscored the Tulane bench 20-4.
The Shockers return to action at 2 p.m. on Sunday with a matchup against Temple inside of Charles Koch Arena. That game will air on ESPNU.
