WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – No. 23 Wichita State University (WSU) upset No. 9 Arkansas, winning 10-2 in six innings on Tuesday evening. The energetic Shockers team attracted a sold-out crowd of fans for the game.

“You just want to see how many home runs they can hit and that kind of thing. I mean, they did so well last year, and it’s just fun to come watch,” said WSU fan Kendall Heinrichs.

The team did not disappoint, recording three home runs throughout the game. The team is making a name for itself as one of the best in program history.

Wichita State draws big crowd, beats Arkansas in front of a packed house (KSN Photo)

“It’s on the rise. It’s high energy. They do it the right way, they schedule the top teams around the country, so it’s a first-class, fun environment,” said Brent Kemnitz, Shockers Assistant A.D. for Outreach and Staff Development.

Kemnitz says NCAA Softball is gaining popularity in the media, with the College World Series’ rising ratings. He says Coach Kristi Bredbenner is leading WSU into the national mix with this team.

The Shockers have a good chance at going far this year with a deep batting lineup and multiple ranked players. Senior shortstop Sydney McKinney leads the way for the team with the best hits and batting average in the nation. Junior center fielder Lauren Lucas is the nation’s best in doubles, while Junior left fielder Addison Barnard is one of the best home run hitters in the country.

“Syd McKinney and Addy B., they’re fun to watch,” said Kemnitz. “But there’s a lot of young players that are up and coming. So it’s just a great sport, and they’re great representatives to the University.”

The Shockers have 17 home games left in the season. They will be back at Wilkins on March 17 to play Northern Colorado, the first game of the Shocker Invitational. First pitch will be at 3:30 p.m.