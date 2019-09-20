Wichita State Drops Contest to Wyoming, 3-1

OMAHA, Neb. (WSU Athletics) – The Wichita State volleyball team fell to No. 15 Creighton, 3-0, in the opening match of the Creighton Classic Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Ryan Athletic Center and D.J. Sokol Arena. The set scores were 15-25, 17-25 and 19-25.

Wichita State (3-7) is slated to conclude play in the classic with a match against Wyoming (4-5) at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.

Redshirt freshman Brylee Kelly had seven kills and a trio of block assists, leading the Shockers offensively, while junior Emma Wright compiled a team-best six blocks, including one block solo and five block assists to pace the WSU defense.

Senior Kara Bown tallied a team-high 11 digs, and sophomore Kora Kauling had a team-best 10 assists, respectively.

The Shockers had nine total blocks in the contest, but only posted 24 kills on 92 attempts, compared to 44 kills on 105 swings for the Bluejays (6-3).

Keeley Davis hit .409 with 12 kills on 22 attempts, Jaela Zimmerman hit .357 with 11 kills on 28 attempts, and Megan Ballenger had eight blocks, leading Creighton.