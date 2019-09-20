Wichita State Drops Contest to Wyoming, 3-1

OMAHA, Neb. (WSU Athletics) – The Wichita State University volleyball team dropped its final match of the Creighton Classic Friday, Sept. 20, falling to the Wyoming Cowgirls, 3-1, inside the Ryan Athletic Center and D.J. Sokol Arena. The set scores were 25-17, 20-25, 22-25 and 20-25.

Wichita State (3-8) is scheduled to play at top-ranked Nebraska (7-1) Saturday, Sept. 21, at 3 p.m. in Lincoln, Neb.

Sophomore Megan Taflinger posted 13 kills, while redshirt freshman Brylee Kelly added a career-high 10 kills and hit .333, leading the Shockers offensively.

Senior Kara Bown added a career-high three service aces and 23 digs, while freshman Kayce Litzau tallied a team-best 22 assists to go along with a pair of aces. Junior Emma Wright had a match-best eight block assists, and Kelly set a new career-high with seven block assists.

The Shockers matched their season-high with 12 total team blocks and had a season-best eight service aces, but were outhit by the Cowgirls (5-5), .197 to .155.

Jackie McBride and Tara Traphagan both had nine kills, and Mackenzie Coates compiled a match-best 37 assists, pacing Wyoming.

