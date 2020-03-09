Wichita State Drops Rematch Against Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Shocker softball had three home runs in its second game against Kansas, but the Jayhawks matched the power and came out on top, 10-7, on the last day of the Rock Chalk Challenge.

Game 5 at Kansas (13-11)

Strong winds from right to left field set the backdrop for this matchup, as many balls were being carried and tracking fly balls became more difficult for all. This was proven in the first inning when Kansas scored three runs in the first inning, with two of them coming off a home run that drifted over the fence.

The Shockers were able to respond in the next inning when Neleigh Herring hit a double into the left field gap and Wylie Glover brought them both home when she showed a flash of power by hitting a ball that drifted all the way over the center field wall for her second home run of the season.

A lead was taken by the Shockers in the next inning when Bailee Nickerson hit the team’s second two-run homer of the day by blasting one into the parking lot beyond left center. However, the Jayhawks had an explosive bottom of the frame and scored six runs to take the lead.

Sydney McKinney and Bailee Nickerson strung a couple of hits together in the fourth inning to score two and cut the deficit to three. Madison Perrigan scored the final run for the Shockers when the senior hit her 37th career home run with a solo shot in the sixth inning to put her two home runs away from tying the all-time WSU record.

Caitlin Bingham (5-3, 4.71 ERA) started for the Shockers and outside of the third inning she only gave up five hits and three runs. A three-run homer in the third inning ended Bingham’s afternoon and Bailey Lange (4-8, 6.09 ERA) moved to the circle from right field to finish the game. She gave up a solo home run to her first batter, but she only allowed one more run in three full innings of work after that.

Up Next

The Shockers travel to Stillwater, Okla. on Wednesday to face No. 14/12 Oklahoma State at. 6 p.m., in Cowgirl Stadium. The contest will be streamed on ESPN+.