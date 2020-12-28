Wichita State-East Carolina game postponed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The American Athletic Conference announced that the men’s basketball game between East Carolina and Wichita State, scheduled for Dec. 30 in Wichita, has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases and the ensuing contact tracing of student-athletes at ECU.



Wichita State is working on a replacement non-conference opponent for Wednesday night.



The WSU-ECU game will be rescheduled at the first opportunity when both teams are available prior to Feb. 21, which is the date of the second scheduled game between the Pirates and Shockers in Greenville, N.C. Should an opportunity not arise before Feb. 21, the teams will play on back-to-back days Sunday and Monday, Feb. 21-22, in Wichita.



The Feb. 21 game is scheduled for an 11 a.m. Central start on ESPNU. The rescheduled game will air on ESPN+ with a game-time to be determined at a later date.



The Shockers travel to Oxford, Miss. on Saturday for a non-conference game at Ole Miss (5 p.m. CT, ESPNU) and return to American play Jan. 6 at Houston (7 p.m., ESPN+).