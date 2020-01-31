Wichita State, ECU Set for Pink Game Saturday

LAST TIME OUT

Wichita State dropped its third straight game with a 64-44 loss at SMU on Wednesday night. SMU made the all-time series 5-4 in favor of Wichita State. The Shockers’ 44 points were a season low. For the second straight game Wichita State committed 30 or more turnovers, making it 68 in the last two games combined. Mariah McCully did not suit up for Wichita State after sustaining an injury during practice earlier in the week. Maya Brewer replaced McCully in the starting lineup – her fourth start of the season. No Shocker finished in double figures for the first time this season. Seraphine Bastin led Wichita State with eight points.



SCOUTING THE PIRATES

ECU enters the matchup at 4-16 overall and 1-6 in league play. The Pirates snapped a 12-game losing streak after picking up their first league win on Tuesday vs. Memphis. Lashonda Monk does it all for the Pirates, leading ECU in scoring (15.0), assists (62), steals (77) and tied for third in rebounding (3.8). Monk is always near the top of the NCAA rankings in steals and that hasn’t changed this season. She is fourth nationally in steals and steals per game (3.85). As a team, ECU ranks second in the country in turnovers forced, steals and steals per game and fifth in turnover margin. On the offensive end, the Pirates have struggled scoring, as the only average 56.5 points per game.



THE SERIES VS. ECU

Wichita State and ECU have met four times prior to Saturday’s matinee. The Shockers won the first meeting this season to even the all-time series, 2-2. This will be just the second-ever visit to Wichita for the Pirates. Wichita State is 1-0 vs. the Pirates in Wichita. Wichita State will also go for its first regular season sweep of ECU since joining The American.



LAST MEETING

Wichita State and ECU met less than a month ago in Greenville, N.C., where the Shockers came out with a 61-53 road win. It was the first victory for Wichita State at ECU. Wichita State committed a then-season high 27 turnovers and shot only 33.3 percent, including 3-for-17 from beyond the arc. Wichita State outrebounded the Pirates by eight and was also helped by ECU’s poor shooting at the free throw line where the Pirates made only 9-of-20. Trajata Colbert came off the bench to score a team-high 12 points and Mariah McCully added 11 points despite shooting 2-of-9 from the field. McCully was a perfect 6-for-6 at the free throw line.

UP NEXT

Wichita State visits the City of Brotherly Love on Wednesday, Feb. 5 for a rematch with the Temple Owls. The Shockers won the first meeting last month in Wichita.