Wichita State fans are excited for more Aftershocks play in the TBT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As of 5 p.m. on Monday, around 4,500 tickets have been sold for the Aftershocks third round game Tuesday night at Koch Arena. Around 3,800 attended Sundays game.

The Aftershocks are four wins away from the $1 million grand prize of The Basketball Tournament after Conner Frankamp scored the game winning shot to beat the Omaha Blue Crew 76 to 73.

“Even today, half-full, it was a great atmosphere and it felt like college basketball game, but it’s the TBT tournament and the Aftershocks pulled it off!,” said Ricky Totten a Wichita State fan in attendance on Sunday.

The Omaha Blue Crew was an alumni team from Creighton. There is a long history between them and Wichita State including rivalry games in the Missouri Valley Conference.

“Definitely redemption from Creighton in the Missouri Valley. They did that to us so many times, so that was perfect,” said Connie Severe, a Shockers fan.

“This is true Shockers. We have come back from behind, I don’t know how many times and those guys playing out there did all the time, too. It was just awesome. I can’t even. I don’t have words.”

The Aftershocks play at 8 p.m. Tuesday night at Koch Arena against the No. 3 seed, Team Challenge ALS.