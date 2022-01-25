Wichita State game against SMU rescheduled

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University’s (WSU) game against Southern Methodist University (SMU) that was previously postponed due to COVID issues in the Shockers program has been rescheduled for Feb. 3.

The announcement came on Jan. 25, as the American Athletic Conference works to reschedule as many games as possible that were postponed due to COVID.

The game will be played on the road in Dallas, Texas, at Moody Coliseum. Just two days later, SMU will travel to Koch Arena to play the second part of the home-and-home series on Feb. 5.

The Shockers have not played a game since their home loss to the University of Cincinnati on Jan. 16. They also had their game against Temple postponed, but no rescheduling announcement has been made regarding that game.

Three different Shockers games have been canceled this season, with an earlier matchup against East Carolina being postponed due to COVID issues within the East Carolina program.

Wichita State is in the middle of a four-game losing streak and has not won a game since their 102-66 win over Prairie View A&M on Dec. 22, 2021. Their next game is scheduled for Jan. 26 at home against Central Florida. That game is set to tipoff at 7 p.m. and will air on the ESPN family of networks.