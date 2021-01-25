Wichita State game scheduled with Cincinnati on Jan. 27 postponed

IRVING, Texas (KSNW) – The American Athletic Conference has announced changes to the men’s basketball schedule.
The Wichita State game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27 has been postponed due to contact tracing and the player availability of student-athletes at Cincinnati. Rescheduling information has yet to be determined.
East Carolina and Temple, who were scheduled to play their first contest of the season on Jan. 16, will play a home-and-away series on Thursday, Feb. 11 at Temple and Saturday, Feb. 13 at East Carolina. Both contests are set for a start time of Noon Eastern/11 a.m. Central and both games will air on ESPN+.