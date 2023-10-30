WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State cruised to a 74-53 exhibition win over Rogers State Sunday afternoon in Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State led by just four at halftime, but outscored the Hillcats by 17 in the second half to win convincingly in first-year head coach Paul Mills’ home debut.

Kenny Pohto led all scorers and rebounders with 14 points and 11 rebounds on 6-of-9 shooting and committing zero turnovers in 25 minutes.

Pohto’s 11 boards tied for the second most in an exhibition game. Quincy Ballard controlled the undersized Hillcats to the tune of 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots. His three blocks tied a Wichita State exhibition game record.

Xavier Bell scored 11 of his 13 points before halftime, while dishing out five assists and grabbing four rebounds. Dalen Ridgnal knocked down a trio of three-pointers to finish with 11 points off the bench.

“I know that we were three for 12 from three and not shooting well, but we were able to get the ball inside, and if you look, we finished 21 of 38 from the interior so there was much more of an effort to get the ball on the interior in the second half,” Mills said.

Wichita State opens its 117th season on Monday, Nov. 6, vs. Lipscomb at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.