Wichita State gets commitment from high school prospect Chaunce Jenkins

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State men’s basketball lands their second prospect of the weekend as Chaunce Jenkins, announced his commitment on Sunday via Twitter.

Jenkins is a 6-foot-4 guard from Newport News, Virginia. The Menchville High School product gained national attention in his senior basketball season for stepping over his opponent after a monster dunk.

Jenkins will provide the Shockers with much-needed depth in the backcourt as guards Erik Stevenson, Jamarius Burton, Noah Dernandes and Grant Sherfield have made the decision to leave the program following the 2019-20 season.

Wichita State now has five scholarships remaining for the upcoming season.