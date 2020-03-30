Wichita State gets commitment from junior-college transfer Clarence Jackson

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State lands their fourth commitment in three days with junior-college transfer Clarence Jackson.

The 6-foot-6 forward from Dublin, Georgia made the announcement on social media.

Jackson averaged 13.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game at Polk State Community College.

He joins spring recruits Connecticut graduate transfer Alterique Gilbert, junior-college transfer Craig Porter and high school prospects Chaunce Jenkins and Ricky Council IV, who made their decisions to play for the Shockers over the weekend.

The Shockers now have two scholarships left for next season.