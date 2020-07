Wichita State’s sophomore guard Dexter Dennis gets locked in as the Shockers look to get back on track today against the Houston Cougars after suffering their second loss of the season. (Shockwave Digital Network/Khánh Nguyen)

Shocker guard Dexter Dennis is removing his name from the 2020 NBA Draft, and will return to Wichita State for his junior season, as he announced Tuesday on social media.

This is a clean slate, and if you put me last you gone feel me first.

LongLiveMalcolm

0 pic.twitter.com/XJ5BOCij9s — Dexter Dennis (@ldl_dex) July 28, 2020

In 28 games last season, Dennis averaged over nine points and five rebounds per game for a 23-win Shocker team.