WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State scored late and often in a 73-69 victory over South Florida, Saturday evening at Charles Koch Arena.

WSU (13-9) erased a seven-point deficit by putting up 27 points in the final 7:00.

The Shockers improved to 4-6 in American Athletic Conference play after an 0-4 start.

Ricky Council led a group of four double-figure scorers with 18 points, joined by Dexter Dennis (14), Tyson Etienne (12) and Craig Porter Jr. (11) who also set team-high with seven rebounds and six assists.

Dennis made 4-of-7 threes, the last with 2:38 to go to give the Shockers the lead for good.

Javon Greene and Caleb Murphy scored 15-appiece to pace USF (7-16, 2-9), which entered as the nation’s worst three-point shooting team, by percentage (.235) but made 7-of-18.

WSU, which has also seen its share of three-point struggles this year, cashed in 11 of its 28 attempts (.393) to tip the scales in what was otherwise a very balanced box score.

Both sides shot roughly 42 percent from the field and made 12 free throws. They were even on the boards, 35-35.

The Bulls trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half but pulled to within four by halftime.

Dennis made a three to open the second-half scoring, but the Shockers missed six-straight and 15 of their next 18 from the field.

Greene made back-to-back threes during an 11-0 USF run that gave the visitors their first lead of the night with 15:39 to play.

After DJ Patrick’s triple with 13:58 to go, the Bulls were 7-of-12 from deep and led 44-39.

It was also the final USF three of the night. The visitors missed each of their last six tries.

Council helped turn the tide, scoring nine-straight Shocker points over a 4:00-stretch, capped by two free throws that tied the game at 46 near the midway point of the half.

The teams traded runs. USF scored the next seven points to go up 53-46 with 7:22 to play.

It took WSU all of 70 seconds to get it tied. Three-pointers by Dennis and Etienne started and finished a 9-2 flurry and knotted the game at 55 with 5:50 to go.

The next three minutes were back-and-forth, as well.

Porter intercepted a pass in the lane and fed it ahead to Dennis for a three and a 62-59 Shocker lead.

Greene responded with two free throws, but Council made a three and a tough layup to give the Shockers a six-point cushion, and they protected it by sinking 6-of-6 free throws in the final minute.

Up Next: Wichita State is off until Thursday, Feb. 17 when it travels to Cincinnati for a 6 p.m. CT tip of ESPN2. Next home action comes Sunday, Feb. 20 against the Houston Cougars (Noon CT, ESPN).

(Wichita State Athletics contributed information to this article.)