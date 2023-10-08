WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fans saw a lot of threes and high-flying slams at Saturday’s Shocker Madness. Both of the Wichita State men’s and women’s teams took the floor for the annual scrimmage. This was the first time fans were able to see new head coaches Terry Nooner and Paul Mills on the sidelines.

“I think with Kevin [Saal], the new Athletic Director, he’s absolutely dialed in,” explained Shockers’ fan, Steve Dixon. “With knowing what needs to be done, and yeah I think there’s a lot of excitement. It’s good times for Shocker Athletics right now.”

Fans appear excited for this new generation of Shocker basketball.

“We’ve talked to several of the players, and they say it’s the hardest they’ve ever worked,” said fan, Sherl Weatherbee. They added, “They say Coach Mills is very analytical. He knows every percentage of every shot they take and what’s good and what’s bad. They’ve bought into it, and so have we.”