Wichita State Lady Shockers at Tulane Rescheduled for Feb. 13

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State’s matchup at Tulane originally scheduled for Dec. 19 has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

The game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Wichita State program.

Another schedule update includes both matchups with SMU now being canceled due to SMU canceling the remainder of its season. Wichita State was supposed to play SMU on Dec. 23 in Wichita and then at SMU on Feb. 27.

Wichita State hosts ECU this Saturday, Jan. 9 in Charles Koch Arena at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

