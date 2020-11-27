Wichita State Lady Shockers Cruise in Season Opener, 78-58

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Four Shockers scored 10 or more points to lead a short-handed Wichita State team past Texas A&M Corpus Christi, 78-58, in the season-opener Friday afternoon in Charles Koch Arena.



Wichita State’s five starters combined to score 67 of the team’s 78 points on a day when they only suited up eight players for the season opener.



Asia Strong tallied a game-high 20 points in her Shocker debut, going 9-of-15 from the field to go with six rebounds. Carla Bremaud poured in 12 of her 15 points in the second half, all coming beyond the arc. Bremaud was 5-for-8 from three-point range. Mariah McCully chipped in 12 and Seraphine Bastin added 11 points and a game-high six assists.

Ene Adams nearly notched a double-double in her first outing as a Shocker. Adams grabbed a game-best 10 rebounds to go with six points.

Wichita State (1-0) shot nearly 50 percent from the floor and connected on 8-of-19 attempts from long range. Wichita State also committed only 11 turnovers, while forcing the Islanders into 23.



Alecia Westbrook finished with a team-high 17 points and eight rebounds to pace A&M Corpus Christi.



Texas A&M Corpus Christi capitalized on a cold start from the field to open the game on a 13-4 run. The Shockers missed six of its first seven attempts before an 8-0 spurt pulled them within one at the end of the period.



Wichita State’s run carried over to the second quarter, as they regained the lead just 13 seconds in behind a steal and score from DJ McCarty.



Both teams traded the lead back-and-forth until a 12-1 run over the final 3:26 sent the Shockers into the locker room with a 36-26 lead. Strong scored nine of her team-high 11 first half points in the second quarter to help the Shockers extend the lead.



Adams came in and provided a rebounding boost, grabbing seven off the bench to help WSU hold a margin of plus-5.



The defense held the Islanders to 9-of-26 shooting and a 3-for-11 mark from long range.



The Islanders didn’t pack it in to start the third quarter, however. Wichita State’s lead was trimmed to five at the 6:00 minute mark. As soon as A&M Corpus Christi pulled within five, the Shockers put together a 9-0 run, giving them their largest lead of the game, 51-37.



Bastin and DJ McCarty combined to help Wichita State take control in the third. Strong put the finishing touches on the period with a three-pointer from the wing as time expired. Wichita State cruised into the final frame in control and leading 60-43.



The fourth quarter saw Bremaud light up the net from three-point range. The junior scored 12 of the team’s 18 points in the frame, as Wichita State cruised to the finish line for a convincing win in the opener.



Up Next

Wichita State wraps up the November portion of the schedule with a matchup against Alcorn State on Monday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m.