Wichita State Lady Shockers Cruise in Season Opener, 78-58

Shockers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Four Shockers scored 10 or more points to lead a short-handed Wichita State team past Texas A&M Corpus Christi, 78-58, in the season-opener Friday afternoon in Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State’s five starters combined to score 67 of the team’s 78 points on a day when they only suited up eight players for the season opener.

Asia Strong tallied a game-high 20 points in her Shocker debut, going 9-of-15 from the field to go with six rebounds. Carla Bremaud poured in 12 of her 15 points in the second half, all coming beyond the arc. Bremaud was 5-for-8 from three-point range. Mariah McCully chipped in 12 and Seraphine Bastin added 11 points and a game-high six assists.

Ene Adams nearly notched a double-double in her first outing as a Shocker. Adams grabbed a game-best 10 rebounds to go with six points.

Wichita State (1-0) shot nearly 50 percent from the floor and connected on 8-of-19 attempts from long range. Wichita State also committed only 11 turnovers, while forcing the Islanders into 23.

Alecia Westbrook finished with a team-high 17 points and eight rebounds to pace A&M Corpus Christi.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi capitalized on a cold start from the field to open the game on a 13-4 run. The Shockers missed six of its first seven attempts before an 8-0 spurt pulled them within one at the end of the period.

Wichita State’s run carried over to the second quarter, as they regained the lead just 13 seconds in behind a steal and score from DJ McCarty.

Both teams traded the lead back-and-forth until a 12-1 run over the final 3:26 sent the Shockers into the locker room with a 36-26 lead. Strong scored nine of her team-high 11 first half points in the second quarter to help the Shockers extend the lead.

Adams came in and provided a rebounding boost, grabbing seven off the bench to help WSU hold a margin of plus-5.

The defense held the Islanders to 9-of-26 shooting and a 3-for-11 mark from long range.

The Islanders didn’t pack it in to start the third quarter, however. Wichita State’s lead was trimmed to five at the 6:00 minute mark. As soon as A&M Corpus Christi pulled within five, the Shockers put together a 9-0 run, giving them their largest lead of the game, 51-37.

Bastin and DJ McCarty combined to help Wichita State take control in the third. Strong put the finishing touches on the period with a three-pointer from the wing as time expired. Wichita State cruised into the final frame in control and leading 60-43.

The fourth quarter saw Bremaud light up the net from three-point range. The junior scored 12 of the team’s 18 points in the frame, as Wichita State cruised to the finish line for a convincing win in the opener.

Up Next
Wichita State wraps up the November portion of the schedule with a matchup against Alcorn State on Monday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

NBA Stats

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories