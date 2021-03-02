Wichita State Lady Shockers edge Tulsa in overtime to close regular season

TULSA (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State needed five extra minutes to finish the regular season on a winning note. The Shockers outscored Tulsa, 16-8, in the overtime session and won 85-77 to hand Tulsa its seventh straight loss.

Wichita State (5-11, 2-9) snapped its own losing skid of five in a row with the victory and improved to 20-4 all-time against the Golden Hurricane. The Shockers are 1-1 in overtime games this season after dropping an early season double overtime contest vs. Northern Iowa.

DJ McCarty poured in 14 of her career-high 20 points in the first half. Carla Bremaud scored 12 of her career-high tying 18 points before halftime when she went on a personal 12-0 scoring run for the Shockers. Trajata Colbert registered her second double-double of the season with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Seraphine Bastin notched her fourth double-double with 15 points and 10 boards, and fell two assists shy of a triple-double. Asia Strong tallied her 11th straight game in double figures with 14.

The starting five accounted for 81 of the team’s 85 points, while being without the services of Mariah McCully who was out of action tonight.

The Shockers shot a season-high 56.4 percent from the floor and went 7-of-12 from long distance. Despite losing the turnover battle 20-6, Wichita State held Tulsa to 35.4 percent shooting and outrebounded the Hurricane by 14.

Wyvette Mayberry scored a game-high 24 points for Tulsa followed by her sister Maya Mayberry with 21.

Wichita State opened the game scoring the first six points, but a Tulsa 18-6 run gave them a six-point advantage with 3:53 remaining in the first period. Bremaud then went on a personal 9-0 run to give the Shockers a 21-20 lead after 10 minutes.

Bremaud scored all nine points from beyond the arc and would make it 12 straight points on the opening possession of the second quarter with a trey from the corner.

Then it was Strong’s turn on the offensive end, putting in six straight points to help Wichita State grab an eight-point lead near the midway point. Tulsa crept back within three only to have McCarty get the hot hand.

McCarty buried two deep three-pointers and converted a three-point play to put Wichita State up 44-36 with 2:06 left in the half. A Tulsa triple followed by a turnaround jumper from Colbert gave the Shockers a 46-39 halftime lead.

Wichita State shot 63 percent from the field, including a 6-of-9 mark from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes, while holding the Hurricane to 34 percent shooting.

The trio of McCarty (14), Bremaud (12) and Strong (10) combined to score 36 of Wichita State’s 46 first half points.

McCarty picked up where she left off to begin the third quarter, scoring two quick buckets in the paint to give Wichita State a 10-point cushion. Slowly Tulsa began to chip away at the Wichita State lead, holding the Shockers without a score for more than six minutes.

Colbert’s bucket with 29 seconds left snapped Tulsa’s 8-0 run to make it 58-54 through three quarters.

The lead held around the six-point margin for the first six-plus minutes of the fourth quarter until Tulsa cut it to one with 3:12 remaining and forcing a Keitha Adams timeout. Out of the timeout Wichita State immediately got an easy look for Colbert to push it back to a three-point game.

Tulsa held the Shockers to just one point over the final 3:02 and tied the game with 20 seconds remaining on an offensive rebound putback. Wichita State came up empty on two game-winning possessions to send the game to overtime.

The overtime session belong to Wichita State from start-to-finish. Bremaud’s fifth three-pointer of the game opened the scoring and the Shockers would never look back. Bastin scored six of her 15 points in the extra time.

Up Next

Wichita State begins postseason play at the American Athletic Conference Championship on Monday, March 8 in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena.