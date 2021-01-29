Wichita State Lady Shockers game against UCF postponed

IRVING, Texas (WSU Athletics) The American Athletic Conference has announced that the women’s basketball conference game featuring UCF at Wichita State on Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. (CT) on ESPN+ been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues within the UCF program.
 
The date and game time of the rescheduled conference matchup between the teams will be announced at a later date.

