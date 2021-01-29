Wichita State Lady Shockers game against UCF postponed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Before a few Shockers hit the court for a big game they go to Michio 'Keyo' Sanchez, a local barber who has been cutting hair for 10 years. "I never thought of it as a big deal" said Sanchez, " I just try and cut to stay busy".

Business began has regular walk ins for the players with a barbershop across the street from the campus. Keyo continued to cut their hair after moving shops, meanwhile the program became a buzz around the country. "When I saw my cut on Sports Illustrated that's when it hit me" explained the talented barber. "They go to other barbers but they always come back to me." he later said.